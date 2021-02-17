Short Interest in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Grows By 21.4%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 554,900 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the January 14th total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 18.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 322,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 49,342 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the third quarter worth about $578,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 67.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 656,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 264,883 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 196.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $363.27 million, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

