Short Interest in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Decreases By 19.9%

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the January 14th total of 2,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 764,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE:RJF traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.90. 610,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $471,736.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,974 shares in the company, valued at $769,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Insiders have sold 241,882 shares of company stock worth $26,163,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,127,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

