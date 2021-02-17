Short Interest in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Expands By 24.6%

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,500,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the January 14th total of 12,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

