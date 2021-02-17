Short Interest in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Rises By 22.1%

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 119,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, CFO Christa A. Vesy sold 4,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $63,044.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210 shares in the company, valued at $3,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 94,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,437,095.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,403,295 shares of company stock valued at $19,807,274. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Retail Value alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Retail Value by 2,267.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Retail Value by 97.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Retail Value by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Retail Value by 33.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Retail Value during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Retail Value from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

RVI opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.87. Retail Value has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.