Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Drops By 20.7%

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the January 14th total of 7,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $87.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,137. The stock has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.07. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

