Short Interest in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Grows By 23.5%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the January 14th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 614.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBR opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $494.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.61. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

