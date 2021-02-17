Short Interest in Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Increases By 23.6%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the January 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Shinsei Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of SKLKY stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Shinsei Bank has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, corporations, public-sector entities, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits and structured deposits; and housing loans, unsecured loans, credit guarantees, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, and project finance, as well as specialty finance, including M and A-related finance.

