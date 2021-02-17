Short Interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Decreases By 18.8%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 908,900 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 14th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. So-Young International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in So-Young International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SY opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.50 and a beta of 0.35. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

