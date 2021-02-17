Short Interest in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Drops By 20.3%

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 14th total of 7,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SWI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. 878,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.34 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWI. Truist raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $128,286,279.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,079,823 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $45,693,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,265,859 shares of company stock valued at $181,600,922. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,279,000 after purchasing an additional 105,602 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

