Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Drops By 19.7%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the January 14th total of 4,830,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 703,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 41,330 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.