Short Interest in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Grows By 23.2%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the January 14th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 357,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

NYSE TMST opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 295,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 267,677 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at about $901,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 867.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 169,294 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 109.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 318,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 166,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

