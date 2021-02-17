Short Interest in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Rises By 23.1%

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

Shares of TT stock opened at $151.28 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.72 and a 200-day moving average of $134.59.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

