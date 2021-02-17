Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Expands By 22.2%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TC opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.14. TuanChe has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60.

Get TuanChe alerts:

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter. TuanChe had a negative net margin of 58.68% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TuanChe stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of TuanChe at the end of the most recent quarter.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.