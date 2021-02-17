Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Drops By 20.3%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the January 14th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 144.3 days.
TVAHF stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. TV Asahi has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66.
TV Asahi Company Profile
