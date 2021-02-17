Short Interest in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Increases By 21.7%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the January 14th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,689 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $938.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.