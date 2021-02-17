Short Interest in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Rises By 24.1%

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,520,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the January 14th total of 25,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several brokerages have commented on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

