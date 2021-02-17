Short Interest in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Increases By 22.2%

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the January 14th total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of -0.26.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

