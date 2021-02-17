Short Interest in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Declines By 18.9%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the January 14th total of 8,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,213.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $310,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 1,664.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 178,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 168,834 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 295,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 194,008 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vistra by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,706,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,203,000 after purchasing an additional 766,906 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VST traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. Vistra has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

