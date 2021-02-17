Short Interest in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Drops By 20.9%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 14,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the third quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the third quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 450.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,337. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $425.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.97.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

