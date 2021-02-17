Short Interest in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Declines By 20.1%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 14th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 385,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $177.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.64. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

