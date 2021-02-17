ShowHand (HAND) Market Capitalization Reaches $68,453.62

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 26.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One ShowHand token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. ShowHand has a market cap of $68,453.62 and approximately $483.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00061028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.16 or 0.00839233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00027337 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00044920 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.23 or 0.04901523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00044622 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00016040 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

