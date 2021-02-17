Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.64

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.64 and last traded at $92.18, with a volume of 8610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their target price on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 128,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,879,361 over the last three months. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $531,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,134,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.