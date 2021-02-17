SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 649,500 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the January 14th total of 525,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. SI-BONE has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $2,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $88,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,520. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 14.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 421,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 32.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 140,677 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $2,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

