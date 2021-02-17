SIBCoin Trading 53.2% Higher This Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0609 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $12,266.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,465.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.95 or 0.03541293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.91 or 0.00447749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $724.43 or 0.01380786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.56 or 0.00517607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.74 or 0.00470282 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $170.19 or 0.00324393 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00029457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002637 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,985,146 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

