Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SW. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

SW stock traded down C$0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.40. 129,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,582. The stock has a market cap of C$853.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Lawrence Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.03, for a total value of C$75,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at C$434,397.06. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $241,900 in the last 90 days.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.