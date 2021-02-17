Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Down 25.7%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) traded down 25.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $4.20. 6,760,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 3,784,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.
About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.
