Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Down 25.7%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) traded down 25.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $4.20. 6,760,289 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 3,784,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

