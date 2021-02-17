Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Trading Up 8.7%

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)’s share price shot up 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $40.91. 227,912 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 104,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly & Co Eli acquired 300,000 shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,444,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,999,974. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,266,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $24,477,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,403,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000.

About Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

