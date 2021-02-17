Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Signature Aviation (LON:SIG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Signature Aviation from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Signature Aviation to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 411 ($5.37) in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

Shares of SIG traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 403.20 ($5.27). 6,425,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,729. The stock has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.25. Signature Aviation has a 1-year low of GBX 129.40 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 445.14 ($5.82). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 413.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.06.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

