Signature Aviation (LON:SIG) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Signature Aviation (LON:SIG)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 411 ($5.37) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut Signature Aviation to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 411 ($5.37) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Signature Aviation from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

Shares of LON SIG traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 403.20 ($5.27). 6,425,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,729. Signature Aviation has a 1-year low of GBX 129.40 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 445.14 ($5.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 413.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 301.06.

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

