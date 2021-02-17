Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Down 6.1%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) shares dropped 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.90 and last traded at $42.47. Approximately 849,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,473,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,041,000 after purchasing an additional 467,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,068,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,025,000 after purchasing an additional 237,983 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $24,134,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 131,575 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

