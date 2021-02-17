Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:SLN traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 636 ($8.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,826. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 558.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 468.22. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 646.50 ($8.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The firm has a market cap of £568.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63.

About Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L)

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

