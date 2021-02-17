Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON:SLN traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 636 ($8.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,826. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 558.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 468.22. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 646.50 ($8.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The firm has a market cap of £568.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63.
About Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L)
