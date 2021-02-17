Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L)’s (SLN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.90) price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) in a report on Wednesday.

Get Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) alerts:

Shares of LON SLN traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 636 ($8.31). The company had a trading volume of 120,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,826. The stock has a market capitalization of £568.58 million and a P/E ratio of -22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 646.50 ($8.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 558.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 468.22.

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.