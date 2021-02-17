Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the January 14th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 448,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Silgan by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

