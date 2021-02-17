Silver Lake Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 43,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 42,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,477,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $165.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.04 and its 200-day moving average is $151.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $434.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

