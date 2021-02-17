Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.39

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 1533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $18,023,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

