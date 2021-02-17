Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

SAMG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,764. The stock has a market cap of $204.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.

SAMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

