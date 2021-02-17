SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) Shares Up 5.9%

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.78. 179,933 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 123,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30.

In other SilverSun Technologies news, major shareholder Jeffrey D. Roth sold 10,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 440,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,847.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Weber Alan W owned approximately 0.22% of SilverSun Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management, human capital management, and business intelligence products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.