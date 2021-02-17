Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,206,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 122,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.72% of Simon Property Group worth $186,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

NYSE SPG traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $107.75. 46,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,104. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $142.77. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

