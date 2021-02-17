Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Hits Market Cap of $206,803.80

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 93.5% higher against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $206,803.80 and approximately $708.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00018616 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000169 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001003 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 74.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001344 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,641,292 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

Simple Software Solutions can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

