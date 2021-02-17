Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

SBGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

In other news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $464,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

