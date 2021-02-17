SingularDTV (SNGLS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $784,864.00

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and $784,864.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

