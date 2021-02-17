SingularityNET Market Capitalization Hits $192.03 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 62% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $192.03 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00063598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $455.92 or 0.00873057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006953 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00046657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00026885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.86 or 0.05137450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00046021 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00016309 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGI is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,062,297 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

