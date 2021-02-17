Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.39

Shares of Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $2.36. Sinopharm Group shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 4,909 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

About Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes pharmaceutical products to hospitals, other distributors, retail drug stores, and clinics.

