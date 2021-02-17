Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Down 6.4%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.79. 2,550,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 4,602,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 862.55% and a negative return on equity of 39.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sintx Technologies by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 1,881.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 237,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

