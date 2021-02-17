SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of SiTime worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,251 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $104,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,303,351.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,960 shares of company stock worth $7,086,861. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

SITM stock opened at $148.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -215.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.78. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

