SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) fell 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $123.13 and last traded at $140.28. 688,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average session volume of 152,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. Roth Capital increased their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day moving average of $95.25.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $130,342.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,034,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,960 shares of company stock worth $7,086,861 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 76.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SiTime during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SiTime during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

