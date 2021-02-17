Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

