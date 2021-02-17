Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Shares Gap Up to $14.20

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.20, but opened at $15.50. Siyata Mobile shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 1,117 shares.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Siyata Mobile in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYTA)
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.
