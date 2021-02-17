Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Shares Gap Up to $14.20

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.20, but opened at $15.50. Siyata Mobile shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 1,117 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Siyata Mobile in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 20.88% of Siyata Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

