Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Short Interest Update

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,240,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the January 14th total of 10,920,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get Skillz alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.40. 74,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,890,388. Skillz has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.