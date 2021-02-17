Skycoin (SKY) Price Reaches $2.57

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 146.5% against the dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $51.34 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $2.57 or 0.00004918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00060682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00317606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00082492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00071422 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00084684 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.28 or 0.00433503 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00173752 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

